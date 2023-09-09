Playing in front the largest crowd Folsom Field has seen in 15 years (53,241), quarterback Shedeur Sanders eventually found his rhythm while the Colorado defense applied pressure to send Nebraska packing and give the Buffs their second victory, 36-14.

Sanders didn’t repeat another 500-yard passing game, but he didn't need to Saturday as it was the defense's turn to make a statement as the Buffs (2-0) forced four turnovers to stifle the Cornhuskers (0-2).

In that regard, coach Deion Sanders' team surprised yet again with the national spotlight shining upon it, dominating on both sides of the ball this week.

"I keep saying, more and more young men as well as coaches are believing. I think we're up to probably 80 percent now of young men in that locker room as well as staff and support staff truly believing what we're capable of doing," Sanders said. "It's not believing in me -- it's believing in what we're capable of doing. That was the question I posed last week -- it wasn't about me, it was about the young men and what we possess."

Once offensive coordinator Sean Lewis got a better grasp on what he was up against, Shedeur Sanders was rolling as he completed 31 of his 42 passes for 393 yards and 2 touchdowns.

WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. emerged on offense with 3 catches 41 yards and a touchdown along with an 8-yard rushing touchdown, and the passing game in general remained highly-successful.

“Chick was in tears at halftime,” Sanders said. “He was just thanking me for giving him an opportunity. I said, ‘You earned that my man. You earned it and I’m proud of you.”

Xavier Weaver was the primary target this week, catching 10 passes for 170 yards and a TD to post his second 100-plus yard game in as many weeks. Two-way star Travis Hunter had 3 catches for 73 yards, and Dylan Edwards led the running backs with 9 carries for 55 yards.

"Xaiver is a dawg," Sanders said. "He is a go-getter. He wants the ball. He high points it and he can get deep."

But again, the defense made itself the story this week.

After hanging on in that 45-42 shootout win over TCU last week, the Buffs befuddled Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims all game as he completed just 9 of 15 passes for 106 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT. He did rush for 67 yards and a TD on 10 attempts, but he also lost two costly fumbles.

The teams had combined for either a turnover, punt or missed field goal on the first nine series of the game before the Colorado defense gave the Buffs a jolt of momentum when Jordan Domineck recovered a fumbled Nebraska snap at the Huskers' 19.

The Buffs only managed a field goal out of that opportunity, but with the first points of the game they never looked back.

Three players later, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig -- making his first start for the Buffs -- intercepted Sims to give Colorado possession at the Nebraska 30-yard line. And on the next play, Sanders connected with Dawson for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

"They're mentally tough," Sanders said. "I mean we look for smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men to fill our locker room and our roster and majority of them feature those characteristics."

Jace Feely tacked on a 32-yard field goal at the end of the first half, after an efficient scoring drive in the final 49 seconds led by Sanders completions to Hunter (22 yards), Weaver (12) and Horn (10), to make 13-0 at halftime.