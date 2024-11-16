Game Breakdown: Colorado pulls away from Utah, improves to 8-2

Colorado's defense had a huge day in the win over Utah (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

The mission for Colorado in the final month of the season is simple: win. Saturday wasn’t always pretty, but the Buffs got the job done pretty comfortably in the end, pulling away from Utah and holding off a spirited comeback attempt in the second half to secure a 49-24 win. The Buffs (8-2, 6-1 Big 12) slept in for their first early morning kickoff of the season. Just like last week, Colorado got off to a very slow start and allowed the Utes (4-6, 1-6) to jump out to an early lead. On the first play of the game, CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders was picked off by star Utes linebacker Lander Barton, giving Utah the ball in the red zone almost immediately. The Buffs' defense stood tall like it has all season under pressure and held Utah to a field goal.

On Colorado's next drive, the tide turned. After the Buffs were backed up to third-and-23, Shedeur Sanders hit LaJohntay Wester for 18 yards. The Buffs went for it on fourth down and Sanders launched a deep ball to Will Sheppard for a 40-yard score, putting Colorado in front. From there, the Buffs defense and special teams took the wheel and made play after play to put the Utes away. LaJohntay Wester took the next Utah punt 76 yards to the house for a touchdown. On the Utes’ ensuing drive, Jaylen Wester got a piece of a punt, setting the Buffs up with good field position.

On the drive after that, cornerback Colton Hood made an excellent play on an errant throw from Isaac Wilson. With the receiver adjusting to the ball, Hood swatted the ball back to Travis Hunter for an interception. Colorado’s offense failed to capitalize on the turnover, adding to a string of very sluggish play and poor execution with three consecutive punts and a fumbled snap that was recovered by Utah. However, Colorado was able to kick it into gear at the end of the half. After an incredible catch by Hunter over two defenders, Sanders found Sheppard for his second touchdown of the half to give the Buffs a two-score lead. After halftime, the Buffs had no interest in taking their foot off the gas. The Colorado defense started the half off with a Nikhai Hill-Green interception, and then Isaiah Augustave scampered 37 yards for a touchdown on the very next play to give CU a 28-9 lead. The Utah passing game finally found some life in the third quarter, and Hunter was on the wrong end of it. With the Utes desperately trying to get back in the game, Wilson found USC transfer Dorian Singer for a 40-yard score to cut the deficit back to 12. That was the first touchdown allowed by Hunter in coverage all season. That momentum was short-lived for the Utes. Colorado didn’t wait long into the fourth quarter to put the final dagger in Utah’s hopes, as Sanders beautifully layered a throw up the seam to Drelon Miller. The CU receiver outran one defender and dragged another into the end zone for his second career touchdown to put the Buffs up 35-16.