Colorado fell to No. 14 Utah, 63-21, Saturday at Folsom Field, marking the end of a season that the best thing one could say about it is that it’s over.

For the fourth time this month, the Buffs were overwhelmed in virtually every facet of the game by one of the Pac-12’s best teams, a program at a level that Colorado hopes it can reach under whatever head coach the university ultimately hires.

By halftime, the Utes built up a 42-0 lead, with three of those six touchdowns coming in the final five minutes of the period. With freshman Maddox Kopp at quarterback in place of an injured J.T. Shrout, the Buffs’ offense languished in a way it hadn’t previously, even in this ignominious season. In the first half, Colorado was out-gained by a 379-18 margin, averaging just 0.7 yards per play. It had just one first down and never got past its own 45.

After going three-and-out on its first possession, Utah scored a touchdown on six of its next seven drives. As they built a 42-point halftime lead, the Utes averaged 9.7 yards per play. By the first play of the second half, Utah’s offense consisted mostly of backups. For the game, the Utes racked up 383 rushing yards and averaged 8.9 yards per carry.

The 63 points were the most Colorado had given up in a game since allowing 70 to then-No. 2 Oregon in an Oct. 2012 loss.

The Buffs were able to salvage something in the second half, scoring 21 points to avoid the shutout, but they finished the day having been outgained, 662-185. It marked the seventh time this season that Colorado lost by at least 30 points. In the final four games of the season — in losses to Oregon, USC, Washington and Utah — it lost by a total of 166 points.

With the most recent setback, the Buffs finish the 2022 season with a 1-11 record, marking just the sixth time in program history in which they finished with just a single victory. It is tied for their worst win percentage ever in a season, matching the 2012 team’s 1-11 record in what would be Jon Embree’s second and final season as head coach.