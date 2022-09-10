Game Breakdown: Colorado drops to 0-2 as Air Force rolls
The Falcons’ run game outran the Buffaloes' defense Saturday in Colorado Springs -- just as many feared entering the matchup.
Colorado's defense recovered three fumbles, but those were only interruptions on the way to Air Force piling up 435 rushing yards on the way to a 41-10 win. The Falcons averaged 6.2 yards on their 70 carries.
Also problematic for the Buffs (0-2), quarterback J.T. Shrout was not the immediate solution for the offense while getting the start this week, completing just 5 of 21 passes for 51 yards and an interception.
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell gave the fans what they wanted, letting Shrout lead the offense all game, but the struggles remained.
Shrout also dropped his second snap of the game, which was then recovered, eventually giving Air Force their first score of the game. With the lack of production in the pass game, Colorado transitioned to the run game, which managed 111 yards on 32 carries.
Deion Smith had 59 yards, with a 25-yard touchdown, on 11 carries while Alex Fontenot rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries.
Quinn Perry led the Colorado defense with 1 fumble recovery, 1 TFL and 17 tackles (9 solo).
Through two games, the Buffs have mounting concerns ...
Colorado offensive player of the game:
Deion Smith maintained the offenses’ composure with his 25-yard run. Other than that play, the Buffaloes didn’t not have any offensive highlights so this was an easy by-default choice.
Colorado defensive player of the game:
Give it to Quinn Perry for his 17 tackles, tackle for loss and fumble recovery. But if the Buffs keep getting run all over each week, we might have to shelve this category.
Scoring summary
1st Q, 14:27, Air Force: Brad Roberts 14-yard rush (Matthew Dapore PAT), 7-0
1st Q, 9:42, Air Force: Matthew Dapore 54-yard field goal, 10-3
1st Q, 00:17, Air Force: Matthew Dapore 47-yard field goal, 13-0
Second Quarter
2nd Q, 12:55, Air Force: Brad Roberts 20-yard rush (Matthew Dapore PAT), 20-0
2nd Q, 10:55, Colorado: Deion Smith 25-yard rush (Cole Becker PAT), 20-7
2nd Q, 00:41, Colorado: Cole Becker 41-yard field goal, 20-10
Third Quarter
3rd Q, 2:31, Air Force: Haaziq Daniels 1-yard rush (Anthony Rodriguez PAT), 27-10
Fourth Quarter
4th Q, 11:12, Air Force: Brad Roberts 46-yard rush (Anthony Rodriguez PAT), 34-10
4th Q, 3:03, Air Force: John Lee Eldridge III 11-yard rush (Anthony Rodriguez PAT), 41-10
Turning point of the game
Just when you thought the game was taking a positive turn, Colorado found a way to turn defensive success into an offensive tragedy.
Colorado's fumble recovery, putting it on Air Force’s 13, ended with Alex Fontenot fumbling in the end zone in the third quarter. Two drives later, Falcons' Haaziq scored on a 1-yard touchdown to give the hosts a 27-10 lead.
Buffs' play of the game
CU’s defense had more notable moments than the offense. Jalen Sami forced a fumble on John Lee Eldridge III right at the goal line and Josh Chandler-Semedo recovered the fumble for a touchback.
Why Colorado lost ...
The offensive showing was truly abysmal despite being given a few extra opportunities by the defense. That said, that defense also allowed 435 rushing yards.
I thought Shrout was the necessary change for offensive success, but much more needs to be done to flip this offense a complete 180. As for the defense ...