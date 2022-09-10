The Falcons’ run game outran the Buffaloes' defense Saturday in Colorado Springs -- just as many feared entering the matchup.

Colorado's defense recovered three fumbles, but those were only interruptions on the way to Air Force piling up 435 rushing yards on the way to a 41-10 win. The Falcons averaged 6.2 yards on their 70 carries.

Also problematic for the Buffs (0-2), quarterback J.T. Shrout was not the immediate solution for the offense while getting the start this week, completing just 5 of 21 passes for 51 yards and an interception.

Colorado coach Karl Dorrell gave the fans what they wanted, letting Shrout lead the offense all game, but the struggles remained.

Shrout also dropped his second snap of the game, which was then recovered, eventually giving Air Force their first score of the game. With the lack of production in the pass game, Colorado transitioned to the run game, which managed 111 yards on 32 carries.

Deion Smith had 59 yards, with a 25-yard touchdown, on 11 carries while Alex Fontenot rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries.

Quinn Perry led the Colorado defense with 1 fumble recovery, 1 TFL and 17 tackles (9 solo).

Through two games, the Buffs have mounting concerns ...