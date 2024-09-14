Game Breakdown: Colorado dominates CSU in Rocky Mountain Showdown

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was back in Fort Collins on Saturday for the first time since 1996, but it was far from home cooking for Colorado State. Colorado took the short bus ride up north and spoiled the party, dominating most of the night and coming out with a 28-9 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The big story of this one was the experimentation that Pat Shurmer and the Buffs were willing to do on the offensive side of the ball, starting up front. The Buffs played a little musical chairs on the offensive line this week, and left guard Justin Mayers is the one who came up without a chair. Tyler Brown slid over from right tackle to left guard, and Florida International transfer Phillip Houston got his first start of the season at right tackle.

The returns were very promising, save for some penalty struggles. Shedeur Sanders was sacked just once and consistently had time to survey the field and distribute the ball from the pocket. The Buffs also were able to run the ball for the first time all season thanks to the true freshman Micah Welch in the first half, as he finished with nine carries for 65 yards.

The Buffs’ offense got off to a slow start in this one, as Sanders missed a few early throws and Colorado was forced to settle for a few punts. Colorado State took advantage of a poor punt by Mark Vassett, and running back Justin Marshall popped a few explosive runs to set up an early field goal to give the Rams the lead after one quarter.

In the second quarter, a crucial penalty changed the dynamic of the first half. With Colorado still trailing 3-0, Sanders launched what looked to be a wild incompletion on second-and-13. However, he was hit late by Colorado State defensive lineman Andrew Laurich, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and a first down.

From that moment through essentially the rest of the game, Sanders was in the zone. He picked the Rams apart on that drive, eventually finding LaJohntay Wester for a short touchdown to give the Buffs the lead. He and Wester hooked up again late in the second quarter for another touchdown to send CU into halftime up 14-3.

Colorado State started the second half with a crucial stop, but the success was short-lived. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi immediately threw an ugly interception deep in Rams territory, setting up Travis Hunter’s first touchdown of the night to make it 21-3.

The teams traded fumbles, and then Fowler-Nicolosi was picked off again, this time by Hunter on fourth down to give the Buffs the ball back. He then capped off the ensuing Colorado drive with his second touchdown of the second half, this time on a fade route from Sanders in the corner of the end zone.

Hunter’s second score made it 28-3 and essentially put the game out of reach, even after the Rams added a touchdown with just under 10 minutes to go in the game. Colorado had no trouble salting away its second win of the season.