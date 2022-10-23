Colorado resorted to its old ways Saturday night, producing more mistakes than productive plays and hitting an insurmountable wall as Oregon State rolled the Buffs, winning 42-9 in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday night. This was more like the first five games of the season than the uplifting, unexpected win a week ago. It also wasn’t the happiest of birthdays for quarterback J.T. Shrout, who made his third start of the season in place of injured freshman Owen McCown. Unlike his relief appearance a week ago in that overtime victory, Shrout was unable to get anything going offensively due to a combination of drops and bold passes. While Oregon State's second-string QB Ben Gulbranson, continuing to start in place of the sidelined veteran Chance Nolan, finished 14 of 22 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, drops killed Shrout’s completion rate as he ended the evening 13 of 29 for 206 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Running back Jayle Stacks produced the Buffs' only touchdown of the game with his 1-yard rush late in the third quarter. Other scoring opportunities resulted in turnovers as Jack Colletto forced a fumble on running back Charlie Offerdahl and Sione Lolohea forced one out of Anthony Hankerson, in addition to the interceptions. Hankerson did not come back into the game after that fumble because he endured a minor injury, according to interim head coach Mike Sanford. The Buffs drop to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12, while Oregon State improves to 6-2, 3-2.

True freshman center Van Wells got contorted in a pile during the Stacks touchdown, but Sanford said, “Van’s is going to be fine.” Another day-and-night turn around for the Buffs as they showed flashes of the disheveled 0-5 Karl Dorrell squad -- not the Sanford squad that looked rejuvenated a week ago.

Scoring summary

First Quarter 8:09, Oregon State: Damien Martinez 4-yard rush (Atticus Sappington PAT), OSU 7-0 Second Quarter 13:30, Oregon State: Silas Bolden 16-yard reception from Ben Gulbranson (Atticus Sappington PAT), OSU 14-0 8:44, Colorado: Cole Becker 44-yard field goal, OSU 14-3 Third Quarter 12:30, Oregon State: Jack Velling 60-yard reception from Ben Gulbranson (Atticus Sappington PAT), OSU 28-3 12:19, Oregon State: Alex Austin 42-yard interception return (Atticus Sappington PAT), OSU 35-3 2:38, Colorado: Jayle Stacks 1-yard rush (pass by J.T. Shrout failed), OSU 35-9 Fourth Quarter 07:38, Oregon State: Damien Martinez 4-yard rush (Atticus Sappington PAT), OSU 42-9

Buffs offensive player of the game

WR Jordyn Tyson Amongst the sludge that was the Buffs’ offense this evening, Tyson brought some positive moments. Tyson caught a couple long balls from Shrout, one for 58 yards and one for 27 yards, both in the fourth quarter. He had a costly drop at the end of the second quarter, but he finished the evening with 92 yards. Tyson also had the opportunity to obtain his first collegiate kick returns and he returned two kickoffs for 47 yards.

Buffs defensive player of the game

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo The Beavers’ offense was relentless against the Buffs. The defensive groove Colorado somehow found last week did not repeat Saturday night, as OSU finished with 472 yards. Throughout the game however, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo provided his consistent play, finishing with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and a fourth-down stop at the beginning of the fourth quarter. “They do what they want to do and they do it very well,” Chandler-Semedo said of Oregon State. “That’s probably one of the best dressed teams I played against in my five years of college football. Great backs, O-line they really know how to block. … It’s not really personnel with them, it’s more plug-and-play.”

Turning point of the game

This game quickly became far out of the Buffs’ reach, but the play that sealed the deal was Beaver Alex Austin’s 42-yard pick-6 in the third quarter. That touchdown deflated Colorado and furthered the margin to 35-3.

Buffs play of the game

Few choices here. Jayle Stacks deserves an offensive shoutout, though. He has been mostly a fly on the wall this season, but he broke through a bit with a 19-yard run later in the fourth and his 1-yard TD, producing CU’s only touchdown.

Why Colorado lost ...

My finger points to both sides of the ball this evening. The results of this game were a result of various crucial drops from receivers and another diminished defensive performance. Cal was caught off guard by Colorado’s new defensive schemes, but Oregon State took the week to analyze the new structures and brought forth the real 400-plus-yard Buffs’ defense. The Beavs utilized their offense weapons efficiently, specifically Damien Martinez. Martinez found the end zone on three occasions this evening and finished with 178 rushing yards while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Back to the drawing board for the Buffs. “Some of the drives down the stretch, offensively, the defensive stop there, there was a good feel of fighting and resolve on the sideline and on the field, but it wasn't enough,” Sanford said. “But that's what we're going to do as coaches as the adults, and the grown ups, and the paid professionals are going to go back to work. We're going to put the best product on the field against Arizona State.”

