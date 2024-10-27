Game Breakdown: Buffs building momentum after convincing win vs. Cincinnati

Colorado clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020 on Saturday night, improving to 6-2 on the season with a convincing 34-23 win against Cincinnati in Boulder. Now that it has knocked that goal off the list, Colorado has its sights set on bigger prizes.

The Buffs are now one of just four teams that have zero or one losses in Big 12 play, putting them firmly in the race for the conference title. Iowa State and BYU are both still undefeated, while Kansas State survived a nail-biter against Kansas to stay just ahead of Colorado via the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Buffs don’t quite control their own destiny, but they are in a good spot heading into the bye week.

Saturday's game started off looking like it might be another late-night classic in Boulder. Colorado got the scoring started with a short touchdown pass to Travis Hunter — back at full strength after his shoulder injury — after a three-and-out. Cincinnati quickly answered with a balanced seven-play drive to knot things up at seven.

Pat Shurmur, Shedeur Sanders and Colorado had a great plan to attack the Cincinnati defense. After the Bearcats evened things up, the Buffs marched 90 yards in 12 plays and Sanders punched it in on a short scramble inside the red zone.

Cincinnati responded once again, giving the game the feel of an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout. It went on a long, sustained drive of its own and running back Evan Pryor muscled his way across the goal line to cap off a 13-yard run and tie things up at 14.

It wasn’t until the end of the first half that the Buffs were able to generate some separation. With Colorado leading 17-14, Cincinnati decided to go for a fourth-and-1 near midfield with under a minute to go until halftime. The Buffs weren’t ready to let Cincinnati steal any points before the half, as they stuffed quarterback Brendan Sorsby on a run up the middle to get the ball back to Sanders with just under a minute to work.

The connection between Sanders and Hunter was too strong to overcome once again, as the two hooked up on a 34-yard touchdown with just three seconds left in the first half to put the Buffs up by 10.

Colorado couldn’t double up at the start of the second half, but its defense got the Cincinnati offense off the field immediately so that Sanders could go back to work.

That’s exactly what he did. Sanders led the Buffs 62 yards in just six quick plays and let the ground game finish the game off with Isaiah Augustave punching in a 7-yard touchdown run to put the Buffs up 17 points and allow them to control the remainder of the game.

Cincinnati made a late push in the fourth quarter, cutting into the three-score deficit with a field goal and then driving down for a Joe Royer touchdown to cut the Colorado lead to 8 with 4 minutes to go.

Colorado started its 4-minute drill as only it could. Shedeur Sanders dropped back and launched a deep ball to Travis Hunter for a huge gain to get the Buffs past midfield. The drive stalled out, but Alejandro Mata squeaked a 47-yard field goal over the crossbar to put the game away for good.

The running game was one of the big stories in this one, as Augustave nearly became Colorado’s first 100-yard rusher since 2022. He finished the game with 91 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Hunter’s Heisman campaign picked up right where it left off before his injury, as the two-way superstar caught nine balls for 153 yards and two touchdowns with four pass breakups on defense.

Colorado has a week off now before it heads to Lubbock for a stiff road test against Texas Tech on Nov. 9.