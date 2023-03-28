This year, Colorado is part of that company, as four-star future Buffs forward Cody Williams takes part in the all-star showcase Tuesday night (7 p.m. MT on ESPN).

The McDonald's All-American Game is sort of a final spotlight for college basketball's next wave of a talent, a preview of sorts for the programs and fan bases that were able to land one of the jewels of the recruiting cycle.

"Honestly, it's a dream come true,," Williams told CU Sports Report. "Ever since [I was] a kid, I've been working hard and always dreaming of that moment. It's just nice to see that hard work start to get recognized. There's no better feeling."

Williams, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Gilbert, Arizona, was the No. 24 overall ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and chose Colorado over a host of perennial power programs.

Williams led his Perry High School team to a 30-1 record and the Arizona Open Division state championship (final season stats were not available).

"Leadership wise, he's really made a big step. Defensively, he's made a big step. Every facet of his game," Perry coach Sam Duane said. "He's making good passes. I think every facet of his game he's improved. He's gotten stronger, he's more explosive now. Every facet of his game."

As for the McDonald's All-American honor ...

"I'm so happy for him. That's really a testament to the hard work that he's put in, that he's dedicated himself to, and it couldn't happen to a better kid. I am ecstatic for him," Duane said.

Williams, whose brother Jalen Williams was a first-round NBA draft pick last year by the Oklahoma City Thunder out of Santa Clara, is expected to make an immediate impact for the Buffs next season.

He watched Colorado even more closely this past season after committing and shared what excites him most about joining the program.

"Really, they just play together, they play as a team, they don't care who scores, and that's me to a T as you see," he said. "I'm just really excited to get in there because they play team basketball and move the ball."

He'll be sharing the court with a loaded team of all-stars Tuesday night, and more than anything, he said, he just wants to enjoy the experience.

It's the culmination of a lot of work over the years to put him in this position as one of the top high school players in the country.

"Really just to have fun, show my versatility, my competitiveness. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity so I'm going to have fun with it, but I'm also going to compete to win," he said.

Watch some highlights of Williams from CU Sports Report's trip to Gilbert, Arizona, in February: