News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 13:38:03 -0500') }} football Edit

From the start, Colorado ILBs coach Ross Els connected with Jayland Parker

Gwo0rqekpkw6eeiag9cg
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor

Three-star linebacker Jayland Parker became Colorado's 13th Class of 2020 commit when he announced his decision on July 2. The 6-foot-2, 212 pound recruit took an unofficial visit to CU back in Apr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}