Omarion Miller’s dreams came true against USC as he quickly became CU’s star on Saturday.

Miller made a statement hauling in a 65-yard pass for the first catch of his Buffs’ career and went off from there. He reignited the CU offense in that second half against USC and finished Saturday with seven catches, 196 yards and a touchdown in his debut game on offense. Even though Colorado couldn’t close that game out with a win, a new star emerged in an already deep room of receivers.

“Be ready when your name was called,” Miller said. “I was ready for that moment. … I dreamed of that, making plays, so it was all like a dream for me and it came true. I dreamed it like in the hotel, after meeting, just dreaming of me making plays, just me celebrating in the end zone. It all came true so that was crazy.”

Miller will continue his journey of turning his dreams into a reality as head coach Deion Sanders aims to get him the ball more in game settings.

“We got a receiver that went for almost 200 yards, right?,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “We gotta get him the ball.”

Miller made history for himself in that second half recording numbers that CU football hasn’t seen previously.