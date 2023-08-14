Dylan Edwards made headlines when he flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Colorado in December, and since fall camp started he's continued to generate buzz with the Buffs.

Colorado’s running back room offers a little bit of everything as each back brings a different “style" to the table, as head coach Deion Sanders explained, but he had a particularly compelling description for what Edwards offers.

“We have a plethora, and I say a plethora, of backs that can get the job done any style you want -- you want power, you want finesse, you want out of the gate -- which is Dylan," Sanders said.

Edwards tore through turf in his high school days in Derby, Kansas. His speed landed him as the No. 3-ranked all purpose back in the 2023 recruiting class and eventually in Boulder, where he continues to turn heads.