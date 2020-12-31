CUSportsNation - Freshman OLB Jason Harris enters the transfer portal

On New Year's Eve, the first post-2020 season transfer news made its way to Colorado, as true freshman outside linebacker Jason Harris announced on Twitter that he had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Harris, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end from Gilbert, Arizona, was a former three-star recruit and notable get for the Buffaloes in their Class of 2020.

A multi-sport standout in basketball and football at Higley High School, Harris had offers on the hardwood from Florida State and Arizona State while on the gridiron, he attracted nearly 30 offers.

This year at Colorado, he dressed but did not play during the wins over UCLA and Stanford. Following that, he didn't dress again for the Buffaloes.

The immediate days and weeks after the season is always a busy time for the transfer portal and Harris' decision makes him the first CU player following the team's loss in the Alamo Bowl to opt to do so.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts at Buff Nation.

For all the latest NCAA Transfer Portal news, follow @RivalsPortal on Twitter.