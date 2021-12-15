Fresh off another Georgia state championship win, RB Victor Venn signs NLI

This past weekend, Victor Venn helped Buford High School take down Langston Hughes, 21-20, in the Georgia Class 6A state championship, giving the Wolves their third straight title.

Venn, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound tailback, rushed 37 times for 316 yards and four touchdowns as a senior with Buford, capping his preps career by winning his third consecutive state championship.

As far as the recent title game is concerned, it proved to feature more than one familiar faces, as Venn's Buford teammate and linebacker Aubrey Smith is also committed to CU, as is Langston Hughes safety Xavier Smith, who was unable to play in the game due to injury.

With the ink on Venn's NLI now dry, he'll join the Buffs this upcoming summer, bolstering a running backs room that features senior Alex Fontenot, junior and 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard, plus fellow juniors Deion Smith and Joe Davis as well as sophomore Jayle Stacks.

Following his commitment to CU back in March, Venn took a summer official visit to Boulder, which solidified his decision.

Specifically, close relationships with both Darian Hagan and Karl Dorrell helped him choose the Buffs over two dozen other offers, including Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Pitt and USC.

"You can tell he has a passion for the game and that he really wants to win," Venn said of Dorrell. "Being able to see him and talk to him about how I can impact the team when it’s my time to come and play for CU, and with his connections with my family — he and my conversations were really great.”