Fraternizing with the enemy: Notes on the USC Trojans

As Colorado (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) prepares to welcome Southern Cal (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) to Folsom Field on Saturday, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young provided a comprehensive look into USC ahead of the matchup.

Q: Considering the season CU has gotten off to, Buffs fans would probably do horrible, horrible things to be losing games by a score of 42-28 or 45-27, like USC recently has to Stanford and OSU.

Of course, the Trojans and Buffaloes are two very different programs with two very different sets of expectations, as well as a tolerance for failure.

One of the aforementioned losses led to the dismissal of Clay Helton. The other, falling to the Beavers at the L.A. Coliseum, hadn't happened since 1960.

What is the current state of USC football? What're your personal expectations for what this team can achieve in 2021?

Ryan Young: I sense after last week most USC fans are checked out on the rest of this season and have their full attention set on the future with a new head coach and an exciting young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who was incredible in his debut off the bench vs. Washington State despite tearing his meniscus in the process.

There was some guarded optimism that maybe, just maybe interim coach Donte Williams could jolt this team back on the track of preseason expectations, but the loss to Oregon State revealed that USC’s problems are too deeply ingrained to be fixed on the flu this year.

The Trojans will surely collect some more wins, maybe even have everything click for a game, but they’re too inconsistent and honestly probably lacking the personnel to be the team many of us were expecting.

The excitement is that in two months USC will have a new coach and no uncertainty hovering over the position for the first time in a number of years.

Q: USC certainly seems to have far from a shutdown defense, given how Stanford and OSU were able to rack up big yardage and points.

Granted, Colorado's offense hasn't been capable of doing much right of late, but still, what're the strengths/weaknesses for the Trojans on D?

If you were CU's offensive coordinator, how would you attack this SC defense?

RY: That would be an accurate assessment. For whatever reason, the pass rush — which projected to get the strength of the unit — just hasn’t been able to get to the QB (no sacks in three out of four games).

And that’s a problem because defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s defense relies a lot of aggressive pressures up front while leaving defensive backs in man coverage, and unfortunately the coverage has been very erratic as well.

Add to that an underwhelming linebacker group and an unusual situation at nose tackle — in which USC lost its top three options at the position (Brandon Pili to an Achilles in the spring, Jay Toia via transfer to UCLA and Alabama transfer Ishmael Sopsher to a prolonged recovery from compartment syndrome in his leg — and there just isn’t a lot to count on from a consistent week to week basis.