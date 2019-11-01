Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the UCLA Bruins
Tomorrow at 7 p.m. MST, Colorado (3-5, 1-3 Pac-12) faces UCLA (3-5, 3-1 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl.CUSportsNation benefitted from the input of Rick Kimbrel, publisher of BruinBlitz, the Rivals affili...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news