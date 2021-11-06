Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the Oregon State Beavers

Colorado (2-6, 1-4 Pac-12) is preparing to host Oregon State (5-2, 3-2 Pac-12) tonight at Folsom Field in a game that can have major implications in the event of a CU loss and Beavers win. For the Buffaloes, one more tally in the loss column ensures it'll be a bowl-less 2021 season, while the Beavs, looking for win number six on the year, could be in business to clinch their first bowl appearance since 2013. Brenden Slaughter, publisher of BeaversEdge.com, the Rivals affiliate providing comprehensive coverage of OSU athletics and recruiting, took a deep dive into what CU can expect from the Beavers during tonight's (5 p.m. MST) game. Follow Brenden on Twitter @b_slaught

The last time Colorado faced Oregon State, in October of 2018 at Folsom Field, CU blew a 31-3 lead in the second half, allowing 24 fourth quarter points to the Beavers, who went on to win the game in overtime. (Ron Chenoy / USA Today)

Q: Oregon State has one of the better rushing offenses in the nation, while tailback B.J. Baylor has been very impressive, averaging nearly 7 yards per carry this year. He very well may eclipse 1,000 yards on the year Saturday in Boulder. What's the secret sauce in terms of how solid OSU's run game has been? How stout is that o-line?

Brenden Slaughter: The secret sauce definitely starts up front and that group that has been stellar this season. Outside of the loss to Cal last week, where head coach Jonathan Smith simply said the o-line wasn't able to create many holes, the Beavers have been able to get theirs on the ground all season long. For the most part, it's been the lineup of Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Nathan Eldridge, Nous Keobounnam and Brandon Kipper that have been playing together, but Marco Brewer and Taliese Fuaga have been getting some run in recent weeks. The group has a lot of depth and chemistry and is very well-coached, hence why OSU has been so successful running the ball. B.J. Baylor has been terrific this season and has really picked up right where Jermar Jefferson left off last year. His ability to hit holes with speed and power has definitely given the OSU offense an identity this year. Additionally, Deshaun Fenwick has provided a nice No. 2 punch to Baylor as he's averaging just about 50 yards per contest. The Beavers have a strong commitment to the ground game and I expect they'll be looking to get it going again this weekend...

Q: When the Beavs aren't running the ball, how dangerous can the pass game be? Who does Chance Nolan connect with often?

BS: It's been up and down this season. The running game is OSU's bread and butter, but the passing game needs to be more efficient and effective for the Beavers to find the next tier of success. Chance Nolan has had some good performances and some down ones this season, but throughout most of the campaign, he's leaned on Trevon Bradford as he's the teams' leading receiver with 402 yards and three touchdowns. However, this unit tends to be flat and not quite as effective when it isn't set up by the ground game. Nolan is at his best when the Beavs are running the ball and he's able to set up the play-action. When the Beavers are forced to throw and be one-dimensional in that regard, they haven't proven consistently that they can beat you. The talent is there in the receiving corps, and the Beavers have a really solid pass-catching tight end in Luke Musgrave, but for whatever reason, we haven't seen an explosion in the passing game all year.

OSU redshirt junior tailback B.J. Baylor has rushed for 872 yards on the year to date, averaging nearly seven yards per carry (James Snook / USA Today)

Q: Aside from Avery Roberts, who stands out defensively for the Beavers? How would you evaluate Oregon State's pass rush abilities and how does that secondary look?

BS: Compared to a couple of seasons ago, Oregon State's defense has come a long way. Is it where they'd like it to be? No, but you'll take positive progress. Avery Roberts is the backbone of the defense and his play some the inside linebacker spot has certainly been a bright spot this year. Additionally, the run defense being far more effective this season has been a very positive sign. In previous years the inability to stop an opposing rushing attack was the Achilles heel of the group. With the run defense being a little better this season, it's put more pressure on the secondary to deliver in the big moments and so far it's been a bit of a mixed bag from that group. There have been some good moments and some poor ones, so it seems as though the back end is still searching for consistency. In terms of a couple of guys who stand out defensively, I'd say defensive back Rejzohn Wright and outside linebacker Riley Sharp.

Q: How would you evaluate the Beavers' season to date? In terms of your own preseason expectations, have they overachieved, underachieved or been more or less where you thought they might be at this point in the season?

BS: They've definitely met my expectations and they're perhaps even a little better than I expected them to be at this point. Having not reached a bowl game since 2013, being just one win away from the postseason this early in the schedule is rarified air for this program as of late and I think that's what's most important to consider. When Smith took over, the Beavers were in dire straits in more ways than one and just four years later, here they are able to compete and potentially beat anyone on their schedule. Rebuilds are never a linear process, and it's certainly been a journey to get to this point, but for the Beavers to be sitting 5-3 through eight games, I'd say they're right on schedule or ahead.

Q: Last one for you. How's this one shaking down in Boulder Saturday? Final score prediction?