In light of tonight's game, CUSportsNation benefitted from the knowledge of Alex Markham , publisher of UteNation.com , the Rivals affiliate providing daily coverage of Utah athletics.

Colorado (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) tonight will face the No. 6 Utah Utes (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) in Salt Lake City. The Buffs, winners os two straight, will look to defeat a stout Utah squad that's averaged a 29-point margin of victory over vanquished Pac-12 foes this year.

Q: Mel Tucker has said that this Utah team is one without many weaknesses or chinks in the armor. One can tell that just from looking at how the Utes have dismantled a great many of their opponents this year.

But if you had to come up with something, is there any element of this team's game, on offense or defense, that has wavered at times? I look at a close recent win over UW on the road, the slimmest margin of victory that Utah has recorded in 2019. How did Washington almost come away with a W and in general, do you see any exposable weaknesses with this team?



A: And Tucker is exactly right. To find a weakness on this Utah squad, you have to be extremely nitpicky. However, Washington found success due to elite tight end play, before Utah adjusted their coverages. The other way is to throw deep as much as possible and hope you hit on enough of those plays, that it would swing the game in Colorado’s favor.



It’s not easy and in the loss to USC, the Trojans were able to accomplish big plays due to injuries in Utah’s secondary that guys were trying to play through.



Q: The reputations of Tyler Huntley and Zach Moss precede them, but who else on that Utah offense is helping those two shine? What's Utah's o-line look like, in both run and pass scenarios, and who stands out at WR/TE?



A: I love answering this question every week, because every week I name a specific offensive lineman to watch: Nick Ford. The dude is just nasty and dominant in the trenches, At times he plays so physical that he gets penalized for it, but he believes his job every play is to protect his quarterback and put his opponent in the turf—and he’s disappointed if he doesn’t.



As for the skill guys outside of Huntley and Moss, pay attention to Jaylen Dixon, who burned Colorado last year. Fans will also want to watch for Brant Kuithe who might be emerging as the most dangerous tight end in the Pac-12.



Q: Can you give me a few individual playmakers on defense as well as address the main strengths of that unit? How's Utah faring against the ground game and what's your take on the secondary?



A: Every single starter on the Utah defense will eventually play on Sundays or at least be on practice squads. It sounds crazy, but that’s not an exaggeration. If I were to name a few, though: defensive tackle Leki Fotu, defensive end Bradlee Ane, linebacker Francis Bernard, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.



Utah is giving up roughly 55 yards on the ground and has only had one rusher go for over 100 yards against them—and Eno Benjamin did it with a late irrelevant run. The secondary is elite, but either Shenault or Brown should connect on a big play or two. This defense is tough, period. However, it approaches another level of toughness inside the red zone.

To score on this unit—they haven’t given up a home touchdown in 14 quarters and only one in the last 22 at home—you need to hit on some big plays outside of the 20 yard line.



Q: Play both offensive and defensive coordinator for me. If you're Andy Ludwig, how would you attack CU's defense and if you put on the shoes of Morgan Scalley, how would you go about attacking the Buffs' offense?



A: On offense, Utah just needs to do what they do, a run-first approach that opens up the passing lanes to hit on timely routes. If they just stick to their season-long approach, Colorado can’t stop them. Now, I do think they will take more shots down field this game than they typically do.



Defensively, bring the heat early and often. Then with Shenault, may the best man win. Utah doesn’t need to use safety help to double-cover him, as Jaylon Johnson should have him nearly all game.



Q: Score prediction and why? As a bonus, do you think Utah covers the 28-point spread?



A: Utah won’t be overlooking Colorado, Kyle Whittingham won’t allow that. That’s the only way Colorado should have a chance. Thanks to Oregon losing last weekend, style points are important for Utah if they eventually are in the final conversation for the CFP, so beating the spread is important—and they’ll accomplish that.



Look for Utah to win 44-6, and if backup quarterback Jason Shelley comes in they probably won’t handcuff him with run plays. They’d likely give him the full playbook as every offensive possession is now important and especially with the game on prime-time national TV.

