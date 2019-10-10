Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks
CUSportsNation chatted with A.J. Jacobson, publisher of DuckSportsAuthority.com, the Rivals' affiliate providing daily coverage of the Oregon Ducks. A.J. takes a look at Oregon's offense, defense, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news