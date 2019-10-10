News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 12:01:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

CUSportsNation chatted with A.J. Jacobson, publisher of DuckSportsAuthority.com, the Rivals' affiliate providing daily coverage of the Oregon Ducks. A.J. takes a look at Oregon's offense, defense, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}