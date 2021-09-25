Fraternizing with the Enemy: A look at the ASU Sun Devils

Hod Rabino, publisher of DevilsDigest.com, the Rivals affiliate providing daily coverage of ASU athletics, broke down what he's seeing ahead of tonight's matchup in Tempe between the Buffaloes and Sun Devils. Rabino analyzes how ASU has performed to date this season, looking at last week's 27-17 loss at the hands of No. 23 BYU, and shares what CU can expect from the Sun Devils tonight offensively and defensively.

Herm Edwards on the sidelines during a Sept. (Cheryl Evans / The Rep / USA Today)

Q: Regarding last week's game between ASU and BYU, you look at the Sun Devils' 16 penalties for 121 yards and it kind of tells the tale of what happened. How demoralizing was that loss for ASU and what was your reaction to that game?

Hod Rabino; “You have to look at the silver lining that if this team needed a wake-up call that maybe they’re not all that, then the BYU game definitely provided that. As long as it’s a non-conference loss vs. a loss in Pac-12 play, I guess it’s something that you can accept, because as much as people had high expectations for this ASU team, I don’t think anybody thought they’d be contending for a playoff spot or be a team that would end the season in the top 10 or anything like that. That maybe puts this game in perspective but I think absolutely, it was a very disappointing game when you have 16 penalties, when you have four turnovers — I mean, the opening game kickoff is fumbled and lost. It’s kind of amazing that ASU was even that much in the game to begin with because really, if you look at the box score, the ASU defense (had) some stretches where it absolutely dominated BYU. After the first touchdown by BYU, in which they only had a 12-yard field after the opening game kickoff, the defense pitched three consecutive three-and-outs. You look at the second half, they only gave up six points, which kind of amounted almost to a garbage time touchdown, which, sure, it sealed the game for BYU but, you look at all of (the Cougars’) drives in the second half, they didn’t do anything until that very last drive, which, I think at that point, the ASU defense was absolutely spent because the offense really wasn’t supporting them that much. In many ways, it was a really weird game. ASU’s passing game, which has really been dormant for the first two weeks, I’m not going to say exploded on BYU, but definitely in the first half had its way. Then in the third quarter, this offense was running the ball at will down BYU’s throat, but just the plethora of penalties, especially in the second half, really prevented ASU from winning this game. It’s one of those games where I don’t know if the score really showed how (close) ASU really was to winning this game. But there was definitely a lot of sloppiness and undisciplined play that ASU needs to clean up."

Q: What's been your assessment of ASU's offense to date, how can that unit hurt opposing defenses, and how has Jayden Daniels looked thus far this season?

HR: “I thought that up until the BYU game, (Jayden Daniels) really had some average performances as a passer. The game against UNLV, because the passing game stalled the way it did, not only in that game but also in the season-opener against Southern Utah — because they were really depleted at running back, Jayden Daniels actually, against UNLV in the second game of the season, ran for a career-high 125 yards on 13 carries. So, it’s been hard to evaluate him as a passer in the first games. Now comes the game against BYU, where he does have a good completion percentage, he does pass for 265 yards — something that he really hasn’t done a whole lot this year or last year — but then he has the two interceptions. One of them was a fluke, a ball bouncing off a wide receiver that was tackled. The other one, you can claim as one of those interceptions that pretty much was like a punt, even though it was not on third down. But it still was somewhat of a better passing game for Jayden. I think the jury is still kind of out if Jayden is really taking that next step as far as being a better passer. He’s definitely showing his rushing capabilities, but both Herm Edwards and offensive coordinator Zak Hills have said, ‘Look, it’s great that Jayden can run the ball the way he does, but we really need him to be a quarterback passing the ball, especially connecting on more explosive plays.’ To some extent, we did see that against BYU and again, the penalties, the two interceptions that he had still puts a lot of things in question, but I still think the bread and butter of this offense is the rushing game, even though for the first time in awhile, ASU did not eclipse the 200-yard rushing mark against BYU. But again, in the second half and especially in that third quarter, they showed how explosive they can be on the ground. I still feel that in many ways, this is an offense that’s going to go as far as the rushing game will take them. The rushing game against BYU was really quiet in the first half even though the passing game was somewhat potent. They were passing the ball up and down the field to some extent, but because the rushing game wasn’t there to support it, then they really ran into issues. I still feel that if the (run game) is really clicking on all cylinders and if all three running backs are going to be healthy and ready to go, which is still an unknown right now, then the passing game can and really should feed on it, even though it really hasn’t happened all the time. I’m really curious to see if maybe Colorado can represent that game where ASU can truly be balanced on both sides of the ball. If you look at the numbers, it was a pretty balanced passing and running game against BYU, it just didn’t happen at the same time. You had one quarter or one half where it was all passing game, and one quarter or one half where it was really more of the running game. I’m interested to see if ASU can present that balanced attack but I still feel that if all three running backs are healthy and ready to go and can play at the expected level, which is still a question mark right now, but if that can happen, I think this offense can really explode on people. It looks like maybe the passing game is getting its footling like everyone thought it would.”

While the Buffs enter Tempe coming off a 30-0 loss to Minnesota, ASU most recently dropped a 27-17 contest to No. 13 BYU in Provo last weekend (Kirby Lee / USA Today)

Q: Where are the strengths and weakness on ASU's defense and what's been the look of that group so far?

HR: “When it comes to the defense, and you look at that BYU game, they really just ran hot and cold. There were stretches in the first half, especially, really early in the game, where BYU couldn’t do anything against that defense. But I feel like, and this maybe is a mirror of Colorado, when the defensive side isn't getting that much support from the offense — and granted, ASU is probably getting more support than Colorado is — they end up just crumbling. Fourteen of BYU’s points came off turnovers, one (being) an offensive turnover and the other being a special teams one, but it’s a defense that has its limitations. There’s a lot of talent over there (and) it definitely, looking at the numbers, is only allowing opponents to rush for just over 103 yards and allowing opponents to pass for only 143 yards. Granted, those numbers are skewed by playing two cupcakes in Southern Utah and UNLV but overall, this is a defense that, against BYU, if you look at the tape and the numbers, for nearly the entire half, they definitely shut down (the Cougars) in their own house. It’s a defense that I definitely think can play just as well against the run and against the pass. It was something of an eye-opener to see the passing defense exploited the way it was against BYU in the first half, because BYU is not known as an Air Raid team that can pass at the blink of an eye for 300 yards. But to ASU’s defense’s credit, they had to really gather themselves and really shut down the passing game. Now, I think BYU ran the ball pretty well in the second half, but looking really closely at the numbers, they had, in the last drive alone, 74 yards on the ground. Up until that point, ASU was shutting down BYU both in the air and on the ground and it just came to that breaking point, as much as they tried to bend before that, that they really weren’t able to stop BYU at all. It’s hard to get a good read on the defense when they’ve finally played a ‘legit’ opponent, but I still feel that it’s a defense that can do very well both against the run and against the pass. They did have a major season-ending injury to backup defensive end, a transfer from LSU, Travez Moore, so I’m curious to see how much that does affect the pass rushing abilities of the Sun Devils. Do they need now to bring more help from the linebackers to generate a good pass rush? I’m really interested to see that. But I’ve got to believe that the ASU secondary is really pissed about the way they played against BYU because it really was a brutal eye-opener, maybe more in the first half than the second half, so I am curious to see how that defense can shore up. I really don't think they’re as bad as they showed against BYU. Maybe it was playing in a hostile environment for the first time in a long time that really caused the secondary to play way, way under expectations. But looking at the issues that Colorado is having, especially in the passing game, maybe this is a game that they can regain their confidence. This ASU defense, coming into the season, we knew would have to carry this team and after three games, I don’t think that notion has really changed one bit. It’s a really good defense and (it) is going to be asked to carry the team, but it still has to get support from the offense that hasn't happened all the time, and I think what happened against BYU was a pure example of that.”

Q: Switching gears here, I wanted to ask you about the current NCAA investigation of ASU that's going on as a result of numerous recruiting violations the Sun Devils committed, namely by hosting recruits on-campus during a COVID-imposed dead period. Looking into Tempe from the outside, one is tempted to assume that the investigation has had some impact on this team and in the locker room. Is that the case?

HR: “I think the easiest thing to say, and probably the wrong this to say, is that because of what’s happening off the field with the investigation, that ASU played as poorly as it did against BYU and maybe didn’t play that great against UNLV for the first half or play that great against Southern Utah. But I think to me, that’s way too convenient of an answer...It’s hard for me to generally say that what’s happening off the field is really affecting what’s going on on the field. Off the field, ASU, and I think you can look at this as a strategic move, placed not one, not two, but three assistant coaches on admin leave just days into fall camp. I think in a way, that called off the dogs for the NCAA to maybe take a step back, and maybe the meat and potatoes of their investigation, starting to interview coaches (and) interview the staff around Tempe, is really something that’s going to wait until the end of the 2021 season. Now, if you’re asking me if some coaches deep down think that this might be their last year of coaching at ASU because of this investigation, I think that that’s definitely a plausible statement to make. I think in the most optimistic case, (they're) expecting some major changes with this coaching staff when the 2021 season ends. In a way, and not to use too many cliches, but to circle the wagons and play with a chip on their shoulder, I think is something that really probably does define this ASU coaching staff and really trickles down to the players because of that. Maybe this loss against BYU serves as a wake up call and also could cause some people to think, ‘Oh, because ASU has issues going on, that’s why they lost to BYU. That’s why they didn’t play well.’ And again, to me, I think that’s a reach. I think overall, the investigation is something that’s literally and figuratively something that’s in the background. We know stuff is going to happen and the you-know-what is going to hit the fan, probably when the calendar flips to 2022. But for now, I don’t really think it has a profound effect...Whatever is going to happen with the program is going to happen after the season ends. But I’m also not oblivious to the fact that if ASU continues to play poorly, whether against Colorado this week or maybe somewhere down the road in the season, that those claims are going to be brought up again and again. If ASU really doesn’t play well for long stretches then maybe you can claim there’s something to it. But again, the BYU loss — I’m not attributing at all to what’s happening with the investigation.”

Q: Colorado comes to Tempe having quite literally done nothing offensively for the last six quarters of football dating back to its loss against Texas A&M. How do you think ASU is preparing for the Buffaloes and amongst the players and staff, what is the perception surrounding this CU team that has looked pretty awful offensively of late?

HR: “I think they’re saying all the right things. On Tuesday, we heard both from offensive players, defensive player and coaches — we definitely fell that there’s a measure of respect for Colorado. What’s said behind closed doors, we’ll never know, but I think ASU, even if you look at a Colorado offense which has struggled and struggled a lot over the course of the last few games, I just don’t think this ASU team, after what happened in Provo, is in any position to have an abundance of swagger, if not delusion, that they can just walk all over Colorado. Sure, they can see the box scores and (a team’s) record like anybody else, but I think what happened with the BYU game — the sloppiness, the turnovers, the penalties — I think that ASU has to take any opponent this week, whether it’s Colorado or any other team in the Pac-12, seriously, because they have to prove to themselves that they can play a clean game and they can stop beating themselves. Until they can do that on a consistent basis, maybe then, if down the road in 2021 they face a team like Colorado, which is struggling quite a bit, maybe then they can say, ‘OK, we need to be careful about arrogance.’ But I just don’t think ASU right now is in that position, because of what happened against BYU, to really take Colorado lightly. Even behind closed doors, I just can’t believe that any coach or any player is thinking, ‘It’s Colorado, we’re going to walk all over them,’ when they have a laundry list of things to fix after that BYU game. Sure, ASU would love to be undefeated right now, because they’d probably be in the Top 15 and maybe then you could say, ‘OK, there’s some kind of arrogance and overconfidence because ASU is undefeated and Colorado is coming off a home shutout to a Minnesota team, which is a pretty good team, but definitely not a juggernaut in the Big Ten or in the world of college football.’ But with everything that ASU has to fix, and with how they’re feeling right now, I like to think that they’re not in a position to take Colorado or any other team, which would have the same record for Colorado, lightly. They need to look at themselves in the mirror and fix what they need to fix. It’s the major stuff and not trivial stuff that needs to be fixed right now to really feel good about (themselves) to begin with.”

Q: Last one for you. What's your score prediction and how do you see this one playing out?