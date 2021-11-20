Four turnovers lift Buffaloes in 20-17 win over Washington

As Karl Dorrell astutely pointed out after the Buffs' 20-17 win over Washington on Senior Day, a quick glance at the postgame statistics (without seeing the final score) would have led one to assume a comfortable Huskies victory.

Washington out-gained the Buffaloes in total, 426-183, with most of the Huskies' offense coming through the air (388 yards vs. CU's 112).

The Huskies were highly efficient on third down, converting third-and-long after third-and-long with almost total impunity, going 14-of-21 on the night.

Colorado (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) was lousy in that department, going 2-of-13 on third down tries.

After the Buffaloes managed a field goal on their opening possession of the game, their next six drives all resulted in punts, with 20 plays generating a grand total of 50 yards.

But at the end of the day, Colorado's poor offensive showing mattered less than the Huskies basically holding a loaded handgun to their foot and pulling the trigger several times.

Washington's self-inflicted wounds were two fumbles, the first of which graduate transfer linebacker Jack Lamb scooped and ran back 88 yards for a touchdown, with the second setting CU up at UW's 4-yard line in the third quarter, plus a pair of interceptions thrown by Dylan Morris.

“It’s interesting to look at that stat sheet and you would say, ‘How did they win that game?’" Dorrell said after the win.

"I think we were opportunistic with the turnovers that gave us an opportunity to get some points on the board (and) I think the defense did a lot of bending and bending but didn’t break. Offensively, we still didn’t have a lot of production but the production came when (we) needed it.”