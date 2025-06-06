Four-star WR Jordan Clay highlights Colorado's weekend visit list

June is one of the busiest months on the recruiting calendar with it being the final month of the official visit period prior to the start of the season. By the time August rolls around, recruits begin to focus more on their own seasons while college programs turn their attention to training camp and the start of the season.

Most programs load up on on visits throughout the month leading to a wave of commitments as the summer arrives.

Colorado hosted several of its top high school recruiting targets during May but soon enough there will be a lot more prospects heading to Boulder to experience what Deion Sanders' program has to offer.

The visit schedule is starting off light for the Buffs this weekend, but both recruits who will be on campus at CU are important in their own right.