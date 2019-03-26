CUSportsNation.com

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Javian Hester announced his top ten schools on Monday.

Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Texas made the cut for the talented 6-foot-4, 180-pound four-star playmaker.

“It will probably change after spring ball,” Hester told Rivals.com. “I’ll drop this top ten and then I’ll narrow it down to a top four.”

The Colorado Buffaloes are not considered a favorite for Hester although they made his top group. CU offered Hester, who is the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma in the 2020 class, on February 15.

Rivals.com ranks Hester as a 5.9 four-star recruit and the No. 105 recruit nationally. He's also ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver in the country.