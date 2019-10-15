Rice becomes Colorado's 20th commit for the 2020 class and the Buffs' first four-star recruit to join those ranks.

A long, tumultuous and ultimately hard to predict recruitment period for four-star WR Brenden Rice of Chandler, AZ. has come to an end, as today the 6-foot-3, 208 pound recruit, who was pursued heavily by D1 colleges across the country, committed to Colorado.

Colorado landing Rice should be seen as a big-time victory by the coaching staff, namely Darrin Chiaverini and Mel Tucker, as by all indications, this one came down to the wire, and that might be putting it lightly.

Rice was seen at Arizona State's practice last week, leading to a swell of Rivals' FutureCast picks shifting to him landing with the Sun Devils, especially after he reportedly sat down at length with head coach Herm Edwards.

Rice, whose hometown of Chandler is right in the backyard of ASU in Tempe, choosing another Pac-12 South school in CU does much perception-wise for Tucker and the Buffs, whose out-of-state recruiting credentials just received an impressive boost.

Michigan and Oregon were also considered favorites for Rice, but ultimately, it was the Buffs who prevailed. One has to think that Colorado's OT comeback win over Nebraska a few weeks ago (which Rice watched live at Folsom Field) combined with a road defeat of ASU on the road on Sept. 21 had to have aided in steering him towards choosing Colorado.

Rice conducted his OV to Colorado back in June. Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue all offered Rice, as well.