CUSportsNation.com

Four-star WR Beason looking closely at Colorado
Dallas (Texas) Duncanville wide receiver Zeriah Beason doesn't have a Twitter official list of top schools. However, the 6-foot, 180-pound four-star 2020 prospect notes that he's looking at three s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news