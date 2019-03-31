Newly minted four-star tight end Kole Taylor from Grand Junction (Colo.) Central recently put out a list of his top ten schools.

Making the cut for the 6-foot-6, 225-pound 2020 recruit is Cal, Colorado, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Taylor, who holds two dozen scholarship offers, noted in his top ten tweet that his recruitment is "not closed by any means." Since announcing his top ten, Texas A&M and Colorado State offered him.

Taylor is a top target for the Buffaloes' 2020 recruiting class. His recruitment has absolutely blown up the past couple of months, and things got started after Colorado offered him a scholarship before all of the others.

In February, Taylor visited the Buffs for one of their two junior day weekends.

"The Colorado visit was great," Taylor previously said to CUSportsNation.com. "They really emphasized making it feel like a family when you’re there, and I think they achieved that. I got to sit down with my family and talk to Coach Tucker for a long time and that was a really good talk. He’s definitely leading them in the right direction."

Spending time with the CU coaching staff was a big highlight of Taylor's junior day visit.

"The coaching staff is amazing," stated Taylor. "They are truly some of the nicest and most passionate coaches I’ve met. Coach Tucker took a long time just to talk to my family, and we had a lot of laughs during it.

"Coach Pupunu is one of the nicest and most family-based coaches I’ve met ... Coach Jay Johnson knows so much about football and as Coach Tucker said '[Johnson] is a football genius.' Coach Kap and Chiaverini are just great guys and do a great job recruiting and communicating."

According to his team's maxpreps page, Taylor caught 29 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns last season as a junior.