Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 10:18:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star QB Ethan Garbers recaps week of visits

Qad1cqirmvmcyoj5jpj4
Rivals.com
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

This past week, Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers visited four schools for recruiting visits in as many days."We visited a school, stayed the night, and hopped a plane...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}