Four-star PF Robert Miller enjoys official visit experience at Colorado
LAS VEGAS — Before heading out to Nevada for the big Pangos All-American Camp, four-star power forward Robert Miller made a weekend stay in Boulder on an official visit to Colorado. The Pasadena, Texas native was one of two prospects from the Lone Star State on campus with the Buffs over the weekend alongside three-star center Doryan Onwuchekwa.
Both players were able to bond some more on the trip, and Miller left CU with a positive impression of the program.
"It was really good to finally get out and meet the coaches," Miller said after squaring off against Onwuchekwa at the Pangos All-American Camp. "Getting to see the campus, because Colorado is a new experience for me. So, it was good being able to see Boulder.
"See everything they had to offer — school, outside of school. They just showed me a good time."
It was a bit of a whirlwind experience for the Pasadena Memorial standout big man, and there were plenty of things for Miller to see during his time in Boulder. Interestingly enough, it was not something directly tied to basketball that gave him the best feeling once he left Boulder.
