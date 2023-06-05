LAS VEGAS — Before heading out to Nevada for the big Pangos All-American Camp, four-star power forward Robert Miller made a weekend stay in Boulder on an official visit to Colorado. The Pasadena, Texas native was one of two prospects from the Lone Star State on campus with the Buffs over the weekend alongside three-star center Doryan Onwuchekwa.

Both players were able to bond some more on the trip, and Miller left CU with a positive impression of the program.

"It was really good to finally get out and meet the coaches," Miller said after squaring off against Onwuchekwa at the Pangos All-American Camp. "Getting to see the campus, because Colorado is a new experience for me. So, it was good being able to see Boulder.

"See everything they had to offer — school, outside of school. They just showed me a good time."