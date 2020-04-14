Demetrice Martin has yet another four-star prospect in the crosshairs, this time in Jamier Johnson of Pasadena, Calif. Johnson on Monday evening listed Colorado in a Top 7 schools list, along with USC, Oregon, ASU, Texas, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Jamier Johnson, 2021 ATH (Rivals.com)

Martin's California recruiting credentials have been evident ever since he first got to Boulder, and to see him making progress on a high-profile SoCal player is doubtless a good sign as to CU's potential ability to successfully recruit that area. Johnson is 6-foot-0 and 164 pounds but it seems a fair bet that given Martin's involvement and lead role in the his recruitment, that the former is envisioned as a DB.

Once agin, we have a familiar storyline developing: Johnson was originally offered by Mel Tucker's old staff. Martin re-offered on March 30 and by April 13, Johnson had CU right in his Top 7, along with fellow Pac-12 contenders USC, Oregon and ASU. Johnson is the No. 22 recruit in the state of California for his class while nationally, he ranks 15th in 2021 ATHs.

After a great talk with @coach_meat, I am excited to say I have been re offered from the University of Colorado #YeeYee #dbpedigree pic.twitter.com/wWbV2dXVoD — Jamier Johnson (@JamierJohnson4) March 20, 2020

Martin has done well with examining the recruiting boards that existed before Tucker left town, handpicking players among that group that he'd like to pursue and then doing just that, to good effect. On film, Johnson is sound in coverage, displays good footwork and is effective when called upon to make open-field tackles.

