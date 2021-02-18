CUSportsNation - Four 2021 Colorado signees earn McDonald's All-American Game nominations

They were joined by Drew Carter , Colorado's '21 quarterback signee who is also a standout on the hardwood at Tigard High School in Oregon.

Three of them are scholarship basketball signees: four-stars Lawson Lovering (C) and Quincy Allen (F) plus three-star point guard Julian Hammond .

While the game won't be played for the second straight year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, four Class of 2021 signees for the Buffaloes made the cut.

This morning, the McDonald's All-American Game announced its list of player nominations.

Allen, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Washington, D.C. (Maret School) committed to Colorado last July over other interested programs such as Georgetown, Miami and Michigan.

He attracted nearly 20 offers and was ranked at No. 62 within the Rivals150 as well as the No. 14 player in the nation for his position.

"A versatile wing that is a gifted athlete, Allen must get stronger but the talent and upside is evident each time that he hits the floor," Rivals wrote of him when he committed.

"Capable of scoring from each level in the half-court setting, Allen wields a consistent jumper that he can get off against any type of defense. The four-star is a gifted isolation scorer that with the proper buy-in, can evolve into a destructive wing defender thanks to his size, length and quickness on the perimeter."

Lovering was Colorado's original Class of 2021 commit, having done so in the fall of 2019.

The 7-foot center from Cheyenne, Wyoming sat at No. 58 within the Rivals150 and was listed as the No. 9 center in the country.

So far this year at Cheyenne Central, Lovering has been averaging 13.6 points per game and leads all Class 4A players with 11.0 rebounds per game.

Carter committed to play football for Colorado back in August and signed in December, but throughout that process he was also receiving attention for his prowess on the hardwood, as the University of California San Diego and Portland State offered him for basketball.

In addition to playing football at Colorado, Carter has expressed his intentions to join Tad Boyle's squad in Boulder as a walk-on.

As for Hammond, the 6-foot-3 local point guard from Cherry Creek, he's also experienced a highly successful preps career as a multi-sport athlete.

Hammond quarterbacked the Bruins to two CHSAA Class 5A state championships before ultimately deciding to continue his athletic career at Colorado on the basketball court.

Whether the four previously mentioned players will be among the final players selected for this year's McDonald's All-American Game roster will be determined at the end of the month.