Hayden played two seasons with the Buckeyes, breaking out as a freshman in 2022 with 553 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries. Last season, Hayden’s playing time was limited in a crowded Ohio State backfield, as he ran the ball just 19 times for 110 yards and one score. At 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, Hayden possesses a combination of speed and power that should immediately add an extra element to the CU backfield.

Deion Sanders and Colorado added some more depth to the running back room Monday when the Buffs landed a commit from Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden following a visit to Boulder.

Hayden’s commitment comes on the back of former CU tailback Alton McCaskill entering the transfer portal, meaning the newcomer will slot right in alongside Dylan Edwards, Sy’Veon Wilkerson and Micah Welch in the Buffs’ backfield.

Rivals has Hayden as a four-star transfer, ranked No. 126 overall and No. 12 among running backs. Hayden was a coveted recruit coming out of high school, slotting in as a four-star Rivals250 recruit in the class of 2022 and the 16th-ranked running back. He chose Ohio State over offers from Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others.

Hayden will join Colorado with three years of eligibility remaining. His the fourth transfer addition this spring for CU joining Pittsburgh defensive lineman Dayon Hayes, Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland and Ohio defensive lineman Rayyan Buell as the newest members of the CU roster this spring.