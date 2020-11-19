CUSportsNation - Former KU pledge Edgar Amaya, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound OG, commits to Colorado

On Thursday evening, Colorado's Class of 2021 bounced back to 18 once again, as a few days after the de-commitment of kicker Joshua Bryan , the Buffs added a verbal pledge from offensive guard Edgar Amaya , who himself was a former Kansas commit.

Amaya is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound prospect from Russellville, Alabama, who thus far has reeled in 11 offers; his Power Five option other than Kansas is Illinois, while Navy, Arkansas State and Tulane have also offered, among others.

Amaya's high school Russellville, is just over five hours due north from Spanish Fort High in Mobile, where Rodrigue coached in 2018-2019, immediately prior to being hired at CU.

While the two schools are in different classes (Spanish Fort is 6A while Russellville is 5A) it seems fair to infer that with the entirety of Rodrigue's coaching career prior to Colorado being in that general neck of the woods, he ultimately would be well aware of Russellville.

Back in September, the Buffaloes hosted Amaya for a virtual visit.

Around that time and leading up to his Colorado pledge, Mitch Rodrigue had appeared to be hot on his case, as Amaya posted countless recruiting graphics that the Buffs sent him to Twitter.

"(I) love 'coach Rod,'" Amaya told CUSportsNation back in September. "He's a great offensive line coach. I talked to (Dorrell) for a good bit and he has a great vibe, he has a plan and he made me feel like Colorado is home."

Amaya's addition to the fold ends a long quest by Rodrigue to bring in another 2021 offensive lineman in compliment of Jackson Anderson, the lone OL within this class committed to the Buffs.

Rodrigue had earlier this recruiting cycle targeted offensive linemen like Austin Barry, Kamron Scott and Ty Buchanan, all of whom eventually chose elsewhere (ASU, UTSA and Southern Cal, respectively).

Now, Rodrigue has brought into the fold that elusive additional 2021 OL to help fill a remaining positional need for the Buffs in this class.