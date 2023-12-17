Quency Wiggins was one of the top-rated recruits in the 2022 class, so it made sense that LSU didn't let him leave Baton Rouge as a five-star prospect out of nearby Madison Prep Academy.

After playing in nine games through the last two seasons, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end is leaving home and will be making a new one in Boulder after announcing his transfer commitment to the Buffs following an official visit Sunday.

Wiggins is now the 12th transfer addition for Deion Sanders' program since the current portal window opened Dec. 4, and continues a recent run on defensive additions for CU after an offense-heavy group last week.

As a high school recruit the Napoleonville, Louisiana native was ranked as the No. 1 player in his state and the No. 3 overall strongside defensive end by Rivals. He was also rated 16th nationally in the class.

However, he found it difficult to get on the field and ultimately only played in four games this season after playing in five as a freshman leaving him with three seasons of eligibility with the Buffs.

Wiggins has accounted for 7 tackles and a tackle for loss in his career at LSU but will have a fresh start with the Buffs heading into 2024. He is rated as a four-star transfer prospect and is ranked No. 79 overall in the Rivals transfer portal rankings.

The Buffs now hold the top spot in the Rivals transfer team rankings after Wiggins' decision Sunday morning.