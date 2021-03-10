CUSportsNation - Former five-star DL and Alabama transfer Antonio Alfano enters the portal

Today, that ride came to an end, as the former five-star defensive tackle and Alabama signee, who announced a transfer to CU in November of 2019, tweeted that he was entering the transfer portal.

It might be fair to say that Antonio Alfano 's time with Colorado was something of a rollercoaster.

When news broke that Alfano had signed a financial aid agreement with Colorado, it was a major recruiting victory for Mel Tucker, who, at that point, wasn't even finished with his first season in Boulder.

That Tucker brought in a former five-star Alabama Crimson Tide signee was a big deal and celebrated accordingly.

Alfano visited campus and Boulder in December and joined the Buffs in January.

While early on — and note, this was before the COVID-19 pandemic, so the leniency the NCAA has gone on to show towards transfers was yet to come — there were questions regarding Alfano's eligibility and ability to get a waiver from the NCAA.

Before that question could be answered, Tucker had bolted to take the head coaching job at Michigan State. Tucker's departure led in to a tumultuous few months for Alfano in the aftermath of Karl Dorrell's hiring.

In March, as reported by the Boulder Daily Camera's Brian Howell, Alfano was suspended by Dorrell for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Howell later updated the situation in May, indicating that Alfano was no longer a member of Colorado's football team.

Then in June, Dorrell extended an olive branch to Alfano, the latter of whom seemed to be working his way back into the Buffs' head coach's good graces.

Unfortunately, as Colorado's fall camp finally got underway following the delay, cancellation and reboot of the 2020 Pac-12 football season, he was sidelined from practicing due to undisclosed medical issues.

While Dorrell neglected to go into detail about it, Alfano announced after the season that he'd been dealing with epileptic seizures since February of 2020.

All in all, Alfano did not see the field as a Buffalo in his roughly year-and-a-half with the program.