Deion Sanders and the Buffs continued to add depth to their offensive line room on Sunday, landing a commitment from former Clemson offensive lineman Zack Owens.

Owens redshirted in his first season in college in 2023, but still appeared in two games and played 13 snaps for the Tigers. He got his first ACC action when he played 10 snaps against Georgia Tech. Owens comes to Colorado with four years of eligibility remaining, and is listed at 6-foot-6, 375 pounds.