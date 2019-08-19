In other words, practicing against the likes of K.D. Nixon , Laviska Shenault , Daniel Arias , Tony Brown and more seems like a heck of a good way to create game-like situations of coverage on a day-to-day basis.

With Colorado boasting such an impressive and deep lineup of wide receivers, the defensive backs certainly have their work cut out for them on a daily basis.

Yesterday, CU safety Mikial Onu was clocked at 21.6 mph by a small sensor that the players ear in the horse collar area of their shoulder pads, good for the fastest time he's recorded as a college football player.

At Southern Methodist, the fastest he had clocked was 21.3 and he said he usually is in the 19ish range.

"I've ran 21.3 before [but] this is the first time I've run 21.6," he said. "I'm usually running in the 19s. For someone to be running 21, there has to be a reason. I was chasing somebody — especially for me at safety, there's not many opportunities for me to be running at full speed. That was a career high, for sure."

So who was Onu chasing? No other than K.D. Nixon.

"Running after him makes you run at 21.6 mph, for sure," Onu said with a grin.

Yes, CU's safeties are operating with a thin roster, but with that said, during this fall camp, they routinely have to face off against some of the best wideouts in the nation in Nixon and Laviska Shenault plus a supporting cast of WRs who certainly aren't allowing for easy coverage or plays to take a breather on.