Colorado went through its first full scrimmage on Saturday, with full pads and to-the-ground tackling. Mel Tucker addressed the media afterwards, saying "We're not where we need to be yet, but at this stage, coming out of our first scrimmage, I feel like we're right were we need to be."

Mel Tucker on his CBs and depth at the positions: "We grabbed Tarik Luckett from offense and we're really working to develop that entire group. I feel like we have a group there that we'll be able to field a really sound secondary...they're really doing a much better job with technique and eye discipline. We're giving up a lot less big plays and we're in position more to make the plays that we're supposed to make."

Thoughts: K.J. Trujillo was also singled out today by Tucker for praise. Abrams and Blackmon have been looking good, Chris Miller continues to come along, and then that leaves Luckett and Trujillo (both freshmen) along with D.J. Oats as the remaining candidates to be called upon if need be at the cornerback position.

--Mikial Onu told me yesterday that Colorado can't afford injuries at safety. While he said he liked the group that CU has, he didn't B.S. me. In similar fashion to the sitch at safety, an injury to Blackmon or Abrams would stress me out. But let's not dwell on negative hypotheticals. The thinness at these positions are forcing the hands of younger guys, many of them freshmen. The environment is a sink or swim one. I'm glad MT has seen promise in K.J. and Tarik, the latter especially given his recent positional transition.