CUSportsNation - For Colorado's defense, keeping things simple had its benefits in 2019

By the time Colorado's defense had settled down and largely done much of the heavy lifting during the team's back-to-back wins last year against Stanford and Washington, it certainly wasn't a fluke or not by design.

While yes, a road trip to Oregon produced far different and more challenging issues than facing the Cardinal at home a month later, as the season progressed, the entirety of the defense looked leagues better in terms of communication, physicality, effectiveness on third down and overall performance.

A drastic move regarding CU's defensive playbook instituted last year helped to facilitate that and second-year coordinator Tyson Summers looks to pick up exactly where he left off on that note heading into the 2020 campaign.

“There is a large volume inside of our playbook," he said. "We have cut that playbook back, I would say, from the beginning of last season to now, I’d gather to say that 40% of our playbook is no longer in it. That is because we want to play with fundamentals and focus and we want to be really good at our base defense. Where we are continuing to move in the direction we talked about earlier about being multiple and attacking is trying to make sure we create challenging positions for offensive lines and quarterbacks.”

While the Buffs' secondary made some leaps as the year went on and Colorado's defensive line, despite injuries and greenhorns eating up a good amount of snaps, also seemed to improve with time, the simplifying of the playbook proved to be critical.

“Last year, towards the beginning, we were doing a lot on defense," said senior ILB Nate Landman. "We had a huge call menu and we were rotating in and out a lot of guys. This year, talking with coach Summers, we’ve kind of reduced the call menu down a little bit and that’s what we did towards the end of last season — getting really good at playing out base (defense) and then having a pretty wicked third down package.”