CUSportsNation - Football media poll: Buffs predicted to finish fifth in the Pac-12 South

On Wednesday morning, the Pac-12 released its preseason football media poll and Colorado is predicted to finish fifth our of sixth within the South Division.

Oregon and Southern Cal are predicted to compete in the Pac-12 title game, with the Ducks slightly edging the Trojans in preseason votes to be conference champions.

For the Buffs, who come off of three consecutive 5-7 seasons and of course, head into the first year of the Karl Dorrell era, the preseason prediction for them to finish near the cellar of the Pac-12 South isn't exactly surprising.

That said, Dorrell believes that his team possesses continuity, especially amongst the coaching staff, that many national media overlook.

Namely, his retention of defensive coordinator Tyson Summers and long-tenured wideouts coach Darrin Chiaverini, who will call the offensive shots this year, Dorrell sees as an advantage.

“I believe there’s a foundation because (Chiaverini and Summers) who are the coordinators, they understand the scope of what their players are on each side of the ball and what they know," he said.

Dorrell went on to say in a Tuesday appearance on the Pac-12 Network that due to his late hire, he sought to alleviate stress from his players and avoid completely retooling the playbook as well as key offensive and defensive terminology.

"We’ve changed a few things in terms of scheme and things that we’re doing from a schematic standpoint on both sides of the ball, but we did it really with minimal terminology change," he said.

"In other words, (the players) have the same buzzwords and things that they had last year — they’re really the same things they’re going to hear this year. It might be a little tweak in the system or two but it was important to keep that continuity given how late I was hired, to not be in too bad of shape going into the season."

The biggest question mark for Dorrell in his first year is who will be the Buffs' starting quarterback — true freshman Brendon Lewis, senior Sam Noyer or junior Tyler Lytle.

Dorrell has yet to determine his starter, but expressed confidence in his choices.

"They lack some experience, obviously, but we think that between the three, we’re going to be able to find a solid player that can manage the offense and hopefully grow and get better week after week," he said.