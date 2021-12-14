Following his commitment, Chase Sowell ready to sign with CU

To say that Class of 2022 wide receiver Chase Sowell experienced a bit of an abnormal recruiting experience might be an understatement. Sowell, who became CU's 19th verbal pledge Tuesday, was only offered by the Buffaloes on Dec. 4. From there, he quickly penciled in an official visit, which he completed last weekend. After returning home to Humble, Texas, from Boulder, Sowell was quick to pull the trigger and commit.

Before his senior season at Atascocita High School, Sowell was primarily focused on continuing his baseball career, going as far as to take an official visit to Indiana to check out the program in Bloomington. Ultimately, getting on Colorado's radar came about somewhat by accident. “Colorado had come out earlier in the season just to scout our area and I talked to coach (Bryan) Cook, the tight ends coach," Sowell said. "He was recruiting our area and he asked me what my name was and everything." "He got my information but said they didn’t have any spots because recruiting was crazy and they were trying to figure out what they were going to do." While at the time earlier this fall, the Buffs were unsure about having any open scholarships to offer him, a strong mid-season showing by Sowell against North Shore, in which he scored two touchdowns, helped grease the wheels. Following that game and a second visit to the greater Houston area by Cook, Sowell's film was passed on back to Boulder, where it was received with interest.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BSFNFYWdsZUZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBSFNFYWdsZUZCPC9hPiBzdHJpa2Vz IGFnYWluIHRocm91Z2ggdGhlIGFpciBhcyBRQiBHYXZpbiBTZXNzaW9uICg8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dhdmluX3Nlc3Npb24wNz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2F2aW5fc2Vzc2lvbjA3PC9hPikgY29u bmVjdHMgd2l0aCBXUiBDaGFzZSBTb3dlbGwgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU293ZWxsQ2hhc2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFNvd2VsbENoYXNlPC9hPik8YnI+PGJyPlRoYXQgNTgteWFyZCBURCBwYXNz IGlzIHRoZSBkdW/igJlzIDJuZCBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZSBhbmQgZ2l2ZXMgQXRh c2NvY2l0YSBpdHMgZmlyc3QgbGVhZCBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZSAxNC03IG92ZXIg Tm9ydGggU2hvcmUgd2l0aCA0OjQzIGxlZnQgaW4gUTIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3R4aHNmYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3R4aHNmYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0YycVYxcG5SM28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GMnFWMXBu UjNvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHJldyBNY0N1bGxvY2ggKEBCeUFuZHlN Y0N1bGxvY2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnlBbmR5 TWNDdWxsb2NoL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU0MjU3NDkyNzU0NTY3MTczP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

When Sowell eventually took his official visit to Colorado, it helped convince him that he wanted to be in Boulder for the next few years. Freshman tight end Austin Smith and sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout served as his player-hosts. “The official is really what made my decision," Sowell said. "I went up there and as soon as I got off (the plane), I met the coaches. We drove down to Boulder from Denver and it was great. It was like family. Great environment, the mountains were beautiful, I met a lot of great people, great coaching — it was just great all-around.” Other than the Buffaloes, Sowell had opportunities to play college football at Northern Iowa, Sam Houston State, and UTSA. For those wanting to pin the underdog label on Sowell, he doesn't necessarily feel the same. “The coaches at Colorado like my film and know what ‘m capable of," he said. "I’ll always have to prove myself but I don’t think I really have to put on too much. The coaches at Colorado, coach Dorrell, coach (Reggie) Moore, they trust me and they believe in me.” Sowell plans to sign his national letter of intent tomorrow and will join Colorado this upcoming summer.