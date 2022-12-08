Ocoee, Florida receiver Asaad Waseem just wrapped up a stellar senior season this month, and now he's ready to focus on making his college decision. The 5-foot-11 speedster caught 82 passes for over 1,400 yards and 20 total touchdowns — all of which were team highs.

That has helped him gain the attention of Colorado's new staff under Deion Sanders, and the three-star prospect will be one of the recruits on hand this weekend when the Buffs host their first group of visitors since Sanders was named the new head coach in Boulder.

Waseem, who has gained attention from programs all over the country and has numerous Power Five options, has mostly been focused on Georgia Tech as of late, but the new offer from Colorado has quickly grabbed his attention.