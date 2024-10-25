Fla. DT Christian Hudson flips from UCF to Colorado football

(Photo by @ChrisDaGoat07)

It started with the Colorado blowout win over UCF in Orlando. Christian Hudson, pledged to the Knights at the time, was in town as a recruit on the home side. The Buffs broke out during the game and had been hyping up its efforts to recruit Floridians in the process. A week later, the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland defensive tackle scheduled his first trip to Boulder, for an official visit with Kansas State in town. Not long after, the commitment decision has shifted from UCF to CU, Hudson announced on Friday. "They made me feel at home," Hudson told Rivals of his decision. "And they’re definitely building something special up there and I want to be a part of that. "They’re going to help me get to the next level." The newest Buff is pledge No. 9 for Coach Prime and company, the second straight win in his native Sunshine State after having flipped defensive back Antonio Branch from Penn State in late September.

Hudson had long been considered rock solid to UCF, but the trip to Boulder began to change plenty in this recruitment. "It was great overall," he said after the first impression. "Really great to get up there for a game and get a feel of the atmosphere. It’s really a great place. My favorite part was sitting down and talking to Coach Prime and Coach (Damione) Lewis and Coach (Devin) Rispress -- all of them are very down to earth people who care about there athletes and they have a great plan for my future, not just on the field but also off the field. "They’re definitely in a great standing with me." The standing only improved in the two weeks since the trip, with CU staff remaining steady with communication and even hitting the road to help build the class bigger than originally considered.

Rivals' Take: