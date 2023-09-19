After a tense and victorious matchup against Colorado State, No. 19 Colorado is preparing for its first Pac-12 opponent, No. 10 Oregon.

"Every week is the biggest battle because we're trying to win every game," Shilo Sanders said. "We didn't think CSU was gonna be that close. That was a big battle, that was the biggest battle of the season nobody thought that. ... At the end of the day we just have to fix what we messed up on in practice, which we're doing."

Despite Dan Lanning’s comments in late July, head coach Deion Sanders expressed his respect for the Oregon head coach, who this week clarified that his previous words pointing to lack of recent success at CU weren’t directed toward Sanders but the program prior to his arrival.

“I don’t regret anything I’ve said,” Lanning said. “At the end of the day, I wasn’t talking about Deion’s team, I was talking about the past and the future for our team.”

It’s still early in the week so who knows if any future comments that may make this matchup personal will arise. Regardless, the one thing that is certain is Oregon will be a great test for CU.

On Tuesday, Sanders and Shilo Sanders met with the media and discussed a variety of topics on both the Colorado State game and Oregon.

Here are five takeaways from their time spent with reporters: