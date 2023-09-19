Five takeaways from Tuesday as the Buffs prepare for Oregon
After a tense and victorious matchup against Colorado State, No. 19 Colorado is preparing for its first Pac-12 opponent, No. 10 Oregon.
"Every week is the biggest battle because we're trying to win every game," Shilo Sanders said. "We didn't think CSU was gonna be that close. That was a big battle, that was the biggest battle of the season nobody thought that. ... At the end of the day we just have to fix what we messed up on in practice, which we're doing."
Despite Dan Lanning’s comments in late July, head coach Deion Sanders expressed his respect for the Oregon head coach, who this week clarified that his previous words pointing to lack of recent success at CU weren’t directed toward Sanders but the program prior to his arrival.
“I don’t regret anything I’ve said,” Lanning said. “At the end of the day, I wasn’t talking about Deion’s team, I was talking about the past and the future for our team.”
It’s still early in the week so who knows if any future comments that may make this matchup personal will arise. Regardless, the one thing that is certain is Oregon will be a great test for CU.
On Tuesday, Sanders and Shilo Sanders met with the media and discussed a variety of topics on both the Colorado State game and Oregon.
Here are five takeaways from their time spent with reporters:
1. CSU's Henry Blackburn is receiving death threats
On Monday, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell and athletic director Joe Parker condemned death threats toward safety Henry Blackburn, who injured Travis Hunter with a late hit during Saturday’s game.
“We’re very concerned about our player’s safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats,” Parker told Pete Thamel. “Henry never intended to put anyone in harm’s way on the football field. ... It’s not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately.”
The late hit on Hunter resulted in the CU star two-way player suffering a lacerated liver forcing him out for three to four weeks. While Blackburn’s intent on the late hit is unknown, the Colorado head coach wants to see the threats he and his family have been receiving come to an end.
“Henry Blackburn is a good player, who played a phenomenal game he made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline,” Sanders said. “You can call it dirty you could call it he was just playing the game of football, but whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats.”
Norvell expressed his concern of his players' safety on Monday.
“I’m very concerned for our kids. There’s really no place for that in athletics and sports.
2. Stabilizing the defense
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news