Colorado came away with a win against ASU, but it was far from flawless.

Errors are almost inevitable during a game, however, the Buffs may have flew too close to the Sun (Devils) coming away with a performance that lacked dominance and demonstrated the shortcomings of the offensive line, slow starts and inconsistent play.

"We definitely got a little bit more like confident on the part of things and we didn't expect them to fight back, but different this week for sure," Alejandro Mata said.

Head coach Deion Sanders expressed his displeasure with his team’s performance describing it as “hot garbage," on Saturday. As Tuesday rolled around, Sanders and the Buffs are back in preparation mode to subdue their inconsistencies against Stanford.

Side note, if you were wondering, Sanders has not trademarked the term “hot garbage.”

“Somebody's gonna beat me to [the hot garbage trademark] now,” Sanders said.

Here are five takeaways from Sanders' comments on Tuesday: