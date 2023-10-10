Five takeaways from head coach Deion Sanders' comments on Tuesday
Colorado came away with a win against ASU, but it was far from flawless.
Errors are almost inevitable during a game, however, the Buffs may have flew too close to the Sun (Devils) coming away with a performance that lacked dominance and demonstrated the shortcomings of the offensive line, slow starts and inconsistent play.
"We definitely got a little bit more like confident on the part of things and we didn't expect them to fight back, but different this week for sure," Alejandro Mata said.
Head coach Deion Sanders expressed his displeasure with his team’s performance describing it as “hot garbage," on Saturday. As Tuesday rolled around, Sanders and the Buffs are back in preparation mode to subdue their inconsistencies against Stanford.
Side note, if you were wondering, Sanders has not trademarked the term “hot garbage.”
“Somebody's gonna beat me to [the hot garbage trademark] now,” Sanders said.
Here are five takeaways from Sanders' comments on Tuesday:
1. Two-way star Travis Hunter is back at practice
When Travis Hunter suffered a lacerated liver during the Colorado State game, he was projected to be back within three to four weeks. Hunter is entering week four of his healing journey, and he was seen taking reps in practice.
Hunter’s presence is much needed as the Buffs are just two wins away from bowl eligibility, and he’s coming back just in time for the team to make a run for a postseason appearance.
“There's a tremendous chance he could play,” Sanders said. “It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice, how his wind is. He has to be in shape. I don't want him to be a liability. I want him to always be a tremendous asset and Travis came to me yesterday morning saying what more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to. So I love the team aspect of Travis, 100 percent, but I hope he can play.”
Hunter was cleared to practice this week, but he is also wearing protection to guard his injured mid-region while he gets back on the field as well. Sanders explained during Tuesday's press conference on Oct. 3 that he would like to see Hunter fully active after the bye week, but it appears Hunter could be on his way back much sooner.
2. CU Recruiting
