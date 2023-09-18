Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter could potentially be out up to four weeks after a late hit against Colorado State sent him to the hospital on Saturday night.

FOX’s Skip Bayless reported Monday on the network's Undisputed show that Hunter suffered a lacerated liver and would be out three or four weeks. Another report via Carl Reed of 247Sports detailed that CU head coach Deion Sanders told him Hunter would be out for three weeks.

CU hasn’t released details on Hunter’s injury.

Bayless said the injury, “isn’t terribly serious,” but Colorado’s best player will still be absent from the field for two of the Buffs' most important games of the season.

After spending two weeks at home, No. 19 Colorado is visiting No. 10 Oregon to begin Pac-12 play on Saturday (1:30 p.m. MT, ABC). Sept. 30, Big Noon Kickoff will be back for the third time in five weeks as CU hosts USC game at Folsom Field (10 a.m. MT, FOX).

At the time of the injury, Hunter was playing receiver as he tried to grab a deep pass from Shedeur Sanders on the left sideline with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter. CSU’s Ayden Hector was called for pass interference, but CSU safety Henry Blackburn initiated the hit that caused the injury.

The ball fell incomplete, but Blackburn still pursued Hunter as he came in from about 5 yards out, lowered his shoulder and hit Hunter in the torso. Following the hit, Blackburn was given a 15-yard personal foul penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and Hunter took his helmet off as he stayed on the ground, absorbing the severe impact of the hit.

Monday, Rams head coach Jay Norvell commented on the play during his weekly press conference with media members in Fort Collins, according to Tyler King of The Denver Gazette

"That’s certainly not something that we teach or coach, it happens in football sometimes," King reported Norvell said. "I hope Travis gets healthy and gets back out there. We certainly don’t want to see anybody get hurt."