Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ Week 5 press conference ahead of UCF

Colorado pulled off a miraculous win in Boulder on Saturday night thanks to a Hail Mary that sent the game into overtime before a Travis Hunter forced fumble at the 1-yard line sealed the victory for the Buffs over Baylor. The win got Colorado to 3-1 on the season and started it off on the right foot in its first season back in the Big 12.

The Buffs better have a short memory, however. Their next task is down in Orlando, “The Bounce House” as they call it, to take on unbeaten UCF in a massive road test. A win on Saturday would cement Colorado as a contender in the Big 12 title push.

Head coach Deion Sanders spoke with the media on Tuesday before the team heads down to Florida on Wednesday morning. Here are five takeaways from the Week 5 press conference.