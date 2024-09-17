Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ Week 4 press conference ahead of Baylor

In Week 3, Colorado responded admirably to a tough loss as it took the bus up to Fort Collins and handled Colorado State comfortably in a 28-9 victory. The Buffs were clearly intent on starting faster and it showed, as the CU defense especially was on point all night. The win was a welcome sight and eased a few concerns that still existed after the loss to Nebraska.

Now, the Buffs get into the meat of their season when conference play kicks off this week. Baylor is coming to Boulder to get CU's Big 12 slate underway, and it’s crucial that the Buffs stay on task and pick up a victory before the level of competition rises.

Head coach Deion Sanders spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Buffs’ first game back in their old conference. Here are the main takeaways.