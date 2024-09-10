Deion Sanders and the Buffs are trying to pick up the pieces after a long night in Lincoln on Saturday, but there’s no time to be feeling sorry for themselves. Colorado has to get back in the saddle quickly before heading into another hostile rivalry environment in Fort Collins. Colorado State proved last year what it's capable of if the Buffs play sluggish, mistake-filled football, and CU would love to avoid a similar dogfight this year on the road.

Deion Sanders spoke with reporters back in Boulder for the first time since returning from Nebraska. Here are the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's media availability.