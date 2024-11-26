Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ Week 14 press conference

Colorado no longer controls its own destiny in the Big 12, but there are still paths for it to reach the conference championship game in Arlington. That all starts with a win against Oklahoma State on Friday before the Buffs will need to root for some chaos in the Big 12 on Saturday.

Deion Sanders and the Buffs have responded well after both of their previous losses this season and that was the primary focus heading into the regular season finale. If CU lets the disappointment of last week linger, Oklahoma State has the talent to pull off an upset even in the midst of a bad season.

Friday will also be the final time that Deion Sanders coaches Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter in front of the Boulder crowd at Folsom field, so it will surely be an emotional scene.

Tuesday, Deion Sanders spoke to the media at his weekly press conference before Senior Day. Here are five takeaways from what he said.