Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ Week 13 press conference

Deion Sanders and Colorado are now just two wins away from a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game. CU received a huge favor from Kansas, who knocked off BYU to put the Buffs into a tie for first place in the conference standings.

Unfortunately, Colorado doesn't have any time to give thanks. The Jayhawks are the next team in the way of Deion Sanders and the Buffs on their way to Arlington. Kansas is seeking its third consecutive win against a team at the top of the Big 12, so the Buffs have a tall task in front of them.

Before Colorado heads to Arrowhead Stadium for another massive Big 12 clash, Sanders spoke to the media at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Here are five takeaways from what he said.