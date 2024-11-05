Five takeaways from Deion Sanders' Week 11 press conference

Deion Sanders and Colorado have a real path to the Big 12 title coming out of their bye week. (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Colorado is back from its bye week, and all of its goals are still in front of it. The Buffs got plenty of help in the Big 12 standings during their week off with both Kansas State and Iowa State falling in big upsets.

The Buffs still need a little bit more help, but they’re four wins away from likely having a chance at a Big 12 Championship in Arlington. That journey begins this week with a difficult road trip to Lubbock to take on a Texas Tech team that is fresh off of a big win over Iowa State. Deion Sanders spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Buffs’ Week 11 clash. Here are five takeaways from his weekly press conference.

Injury updates ahead of CU's trip to Lubbock

The Buffs are relatively healthy coming out of the bye week, but there are a few players on the defensive line who are banged up. One of those players is defensive tackle Shane Cokes, who left the win over Cincinnati with an injury. Sanders said that he still isn’t sure whether Cokes will be able to play against Texas Tech. “(Cokes) is doing OK” Sanders said. “It’s still up in the air whether he’s going to contribute or not.” Sanders went on to add that defensive end Dayon Hayes, who had surgery for an ongoing injury during the bye week, is not playing. He also confirmed that defensive tackle Taurean Carter is done for the season.

Buffs only focused on themselves amid surge in Big 12 standings